What’s New in iOS 14 Beta 7: Dark Mode Rainbow Wallpapers, App Library Tweaks

Apple today seeded the seventh betas of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to developers for testing purposes, updating and refining the features included in the software.

As the beta testing period progresses, changes get smaller and less notable, but the seventh beta still has a few new features that are worth mentioning, such as dark mode options for some wallpapers. We’ve listed what’s new in the seventh beta of ‌iOS 14‌ below.

– Dark Mode Rainbow Wallpapers – The existing rainbow stripe wallpaper options now feature ‌Dark Mode‌ settings as well as standard light mode settings. You can’t select the darker wallpaper by default, though, and it only activates when ‌Dark Mode‌ is on.



– Tweaked App Library Categories – Apple has changed the categories in the App Library. Options now include Social, Utilities, Productivity & Finance, Information & Reading, Creativity, Other, Health & Fitness, Shopping & Food, Entertainment, Travel, Games, Arcade, and Education.



– AirPods Banner – When connecting ‌AirPods‌ or AirPods Pro to an iPhone or iPad in beta 6, there was an error that caused incorrect text to be displayed. That appears to be fixed in beta 7.

Know of any other changes in ‌‌‌iOS 14‌‌‌ beta 7 that we didn’t list here? Let us know in the comments and we’ll add them.