WA man Aaron Coyle facing 12 years in jail over alleged involvement in Bali drugs syndicate

Officers allegedly found more than one gram of crystal methamphetamine in the search of his villa and he has been accused of being a drug courier in the Kuta area.

Police say Mr Coyle told them he had only delivered drugs twice and had received just $20 in a one- payment.

His name was allegedly given to police by a 32-year-old British man who had been arrested earlier over 14 packages of methamphetamine and ecstasy during a separate police drugs sting.

understands Mr Coyle moved to Bali earlier in the year on a five-year visa, but that he hadn’t contacted his family until he messaged this week to say he was well. They were told of his arrest today.

His family has said he went to the popular holiday island to help local people battling through the COVID-19 pandemic by delivering food parcels to struggling families.