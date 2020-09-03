Vitalik Buterin reveals why a 51% attack on ETH 2.0 ‘would not be fatal’ By Cointelegraph

Vitalik Buterin reveals why a 51% attack on ETH 2.0 ‘would not be fatal’
co-founder Vitalik Buterin has dismissed concerns that a 51% attack on Ethereum 2.0 would be ‘fatal’.
The scenario emerged as a result of the burgeoning popularity of Yearn.finance’s yETH vault which has already amassed more than 137,000 ETH on its first day. Arcane Assets’ Chief Intelligence Officer Eric Wall suggested this mean the yETH vault admins will probably end up controlling enough Ether to theoretically launch an attack on Ethereum 2.0:
