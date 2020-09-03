Vikings QB Kirk Cousins on coronavirus: ‘If I die, I die’

Kirk Cousins doesn’t sound the least bit worried about potentially contracting the deadly coronavirus.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback is completely on board with playing football amid the pandemic, and COVID-19 seems to be the least of his worries.

On a scale of 1-10, Cousins said his level of concern is at “.000001.”

“I want to respect what other people’s concerns are. For me personally, just talking no one else can get the virus, what is your concern if you could get it, I would say I’m gonna go about my daily life. If I get it, I’m gonna ride it out,” Cousins said during a recent interview on Spotify’s “10 Questions With Kyle Brandt” podcast, according to ESPN. “I’m gonna let nature do its course. Survival-of-the-fittest kind of approach. And just say, if it knocks me out, it knocks me out. I’m going to be OK. You know, even if I die. If I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that.”

Cousins also said in the interview that he doesn’t believe face masks help in preventing the spread of the virus, but is trying to respect other’s concerns about COVID-19. The 32-year-old says he wears a mask out of respect for others.

With the scientific information we know of COVID-19, Cousins’ mask stance is not factually supported — we know wearing masks can help reduce the spread of the coronavirus at this point.

As a result, this season, the NFL is requiring every coach and staff member in the bench area to wear a mask to reduce the spread of the virus. They’re also reducing each team’s travel party.

During the latest round of testing from Aug. 21-29, 10 players and other team personnel around the NFL tested positive for the coronavirus, and the risk likely will be there throughout the entirety of the 2020 campaign.