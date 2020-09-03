Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar to start shooting for their next in October

Few weeks back it was reported that Vicky Kaushal will do his first ever comedy film with YRF which also marks his first with the banner. Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar bagged he role opposite the actor and now we hear that the actors have already started the prep and are all set to go on floors in October.



While the film remains untitled, the genre is a first for both Vicky and Manushi and hence the preps have already begun. Director Vijay Krishna Acharya also known as Victor has started reading-sessions with them and the two actors are also taking workshops. “The script demanded a fresh pair and after lots of auditions and discussions, the team zeroed in on Manushi and Vicky. It also has a formidable ensemble cast which is currently being finalised,” reveals a source to Mumbai Mirror. The film will start shoot in Mumbai and the actors are really excited about it. This is Manushi Chillar’s second film and her debut film is also backed by YRF which stars Akshay Kumar in the historical drama based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan.

The official announcement for this film will happen on the big celebration that YRF has planned on September 27th, when the banner turns 50 and also its late Yash Chopra’s birth anniversary. There are more projects that the banner will confirm with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. Can’t wait.