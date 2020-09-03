TV Ratings for Wednesday, Sept. 2: ‘Tough as Nails’ Season 1 Finale

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Big Brother this Wednesday delivered 4.1 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating, ticking down a tenth in the demo week-to-week yet still dominating the night in that measure.

Leading out of that, Tough as Nails‘ Season 1 finale equaled a four-week audience high (3.04 mil) while dipping a tenth in the demo (with a 0.4).

Over on NBC, America’s Got Talent (5.4 mil/0.6) was steady week-to-week, delivering Wednesday’s biggest audience.

Leading out of another The 100 rerun, The CW’s Coroner (680K/0.1) added some eyeballs while steady in the demo.

