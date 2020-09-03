TSR Updatez: Anderson, South Carolina Officials Reportedly Working On A Statue To Honor Chadwick Boseman

Roommates, Chadwick Boseman touched many lives over the course of his career, and his passing was not only a tragedy, but a source of inspiration, as none of his fans nor his peers knew he was creating greatness while fighting cancer.

Chadwick’s hometown, Anderson, SC, is reportedly working to have a statue of the late actor built and placed permanently in the city. A spokesperson for Mayor Terence Roberts’ office in Anderson tells TMZ that the city has already contacted an artist, and brainstorming on how to honor Chadwick in the best way has already begun.

As we previously reported, residents of the city have created a petition via Change.org to have the Chadwick statue replace a Confederate statue in front of the city’s courthouse, which may be out of the Mayor’s control. Due to state policy, the removal of a Confederate memorial must be voted on by the state legislature.

Chadwick’s team confirmed his passing via his social media accounts, expressing the loss that they felt, as well as the impact his passing would have on Black culture.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Botttom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

We continue to send thoughts and prayers to Chadwick’s loved ones during this difficult time, Roomies.

