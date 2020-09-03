Trump In Hot Water For Telling Supporters To Vote Twice In Upcoming Election

Roommates, once again Trump has found himself at the center of very serious controversy—and this time it involves voting. Trump faced immense backlash after telling his supporters to cast two ballots for him in the November election—which is completely illegal.

State election officials in North Carolina recently rejected Trump’s call for his supporters to vote twice, both by mail and in person to “test the system.” “The State Board office strongly discourages people from showing up at the polls on Election Day to check whether their absentee ballot was counted. That is not necessary, and it would lead to longer lines and the possibility of spreading COVID-19,” Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, said in a statement.

In North Carolina earlier this week, Trump encouraged his supporters to vote by mail and then also head to the polls on Election Day, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to ensure their vote has been counted. It is illegal to vote twice. And while election laws vary by state, it would amount to a Class I felony offense in North Carolina.

“They will vote and then they are going to have to check their vote by going to the poll and voting that way because if it tabulates then they won’t be able to do that. So, let them send it in, and let them go vote,” Trump said in an interview with a local North Carolina news outlet.

He continued, adding “And if the system is as good as they say it is, then they obviously won’t be able to vote. If it isn’t tabulated, they will be able to vote. So that’s the way it is, and that’s what they should do.”

Twitter quickly classified Trump’s tweets backing up his statements as false, saying that they violated its policy by “encouraging people to potentially vote twice.”

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, got involved and fiercely denied that Trump was suggesting people should try to have their vote cast twice.

