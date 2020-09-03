Troubled Skye care home to be bought by the NHS after critical inspection

A troubled care home in Skye where 10 residents died after a coronavirus outbreak is to be taken into public hands.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman announced that Home Farm, operated by the private HC-One, will be bought by NHS Highland for £900,000.

However, the money will come from the Scottish Government.

An unannounced inspection at the Portree care home on May 11 raised “serious concerns” about the quality of care residents were receiving.

The Care Inspectorate announced at that it would be seeking a cancellation of the care home’s registration.

However, the watchdog later said there had been “considerable improvements” and had decided not to proceed with the court case.

A key issue after the inspection was the “enhanced assistance” provided to the home by the local health board.

This support has now been stepped up and NHS Highland will own the establishment.

Freeman said: “I am pleased to announce that the well-being of the current residents at Home Farm, which has been a priority for the Scottish Government, has been secured by NHS Highland, who are to purchase this care home from the current provider, HC-One.”

“The transfer of the care home to NHS Highland will involve the transfer of the staff into the employment of the NHS, with improved terms and conditions.”

Scottish Labour MSP Monica Lennon said:

“This is a welcome intervention and it is vital that Home Farm residents and staff now get the support they need. HC-One must be held to account for its record in Skye and elsewhere and must not profit from this necessary state intervention.

“The Scottish Government must be transparent about any similar plans for other care homes and how this might fit with plans for a National Care Service.”