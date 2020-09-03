Tory Burch joins Old Navy in paying employees to work Election Day polls

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Meghan and Harry ink a Netflix deal, Jesse Mermell is in the running for Rep. Joe Kennedy’s Massachusetts seat, and Tory Burch joins Old Navy in paying employees to work at the polls. Have a terrific Thursday.

– Working the polls. Earlier this week, we linked to a story about Old Navy’s decision to provide a day’s pay to any U.S. employee who volunteers as a poll worker on Election Day. Now, it seems that the retailer—led by Gap CEO Sonia Syngal—may have provided some inspiration: Tory Burch, which already planned to close stores and offices on Nov. 3 to make it easier to vote, has announced that it will also offer a paid day off to employees who opt to work the polls.

This would be admirable corporate decision making in any election year, but it’s particularly important this cycle, when the U.S. is down 250,000 poll workers. The main factor behind the shortage: many of the usual volunteers are age 60 or older and are opting out amid COVID concerns.

In an email interview with Vogue, Tory Burch, who remains executive chairman and chief creative officer of her eponymous brand, said that “as a businesswoman and a citizen, it is important to me to do what I can to help provide solutions.” She also dropped in a subtle challenge to her peers in the fashion industry—and beyond. “I do think giving people time off to vote and offering employees the opportunity to be poll workers is something the fashion industry can get behind,” said Burch. “But I really think it should be about all industries, as we’re all in this together.”

Frankly, I find it shocking that more companies have not yet followed in the footsteps of Tory Burch and Old Navy. Yes, it’s an incredibly divisive moment in U.S., and it’s understandable that some companies would prefer to stick their heads in the sand and pretend that politics don’t exist. But this is an opportunity to not just encourage Americans to participate in our democratic process—something only a total cynic would try to paint as partisan—but, in enabling poll volunteers, to help solve one of the major challenges facing our nation.

Many in the business world have talked at length about the private sector having the ability to step up to tackle the problems government has proved incapable of addressing. Well, here’s a great opportunity to put that theory into practice.

