Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 release date, editions, soundtrack & more to know

Get ready for some nostalgia because Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater is coming back in a remastered version.

The announcement for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 came earlier this year, but the release date is finally nearing. A demo has been made available ahead of the game’s release, but the full version of the remake is set to release soon. There are two versions of the game — Standard and Digital Deluxe. We’ll go over what each game provides.

“The videogame that transformed the skateboarding world is back! The original birdman Tony Hawk, and Vicarious Visions have teamed up to bring fans remastered versions of the first two badass games in the critically acclaimed Tony Hawk franchise,” a statement for the game reads. “To provide players with breathtaking gameplay experiences, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will blend all the original levels, pro-skaters, old-school tricks and more that gamers remember from the ‘90s and ‘2000s with new, beautifully recreated levels. This faithful remaster will also include blockbuster songs from the original franchise.”

Let’s get in to what to expect from this game.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

(Activision)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/4c/4c/tony-hawk-remastered-2_1tmi9lx8usnd214opeh10dzrik.jpeg?t=995963524,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 release date

The remastered version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 has a release date of September 4, 2020. On that day, you’ll be able to purchase either the Standard Edition or the Digital Deluxe version.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 trailer

From the YouTube description:

Drop back in with the most iconic skateboarding games ever made. Play Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater & Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 in one epic collection, rebuilt from the ground up in incredible HD. All the pro skaters, levels, and tricks are back and fully-remastered, plus more. Break skateboarding boundaries, show off your own style, and be part of the next generation of skaters and creators with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 price, editions

Standard Edition: $39.99

$39.99 Digital Deluxe Edition: $49.99

For $10 more, gamers can purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2. Naturally, you might be wondering what exactly that entails. Well, let us explain. To start, the Standard Edition only comes with the Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2 Game. The Deluxe Edition, however, has some extra features.

Digital Deluxe Edition

-The Ripper’ character from Powell-Peralta — The iconic skeleton makes its debut in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and comes with its own secret tricks and boards

Unique retro 80s-era outfits for Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero and Rodney Mullen

Unique retro content for the Create-A-Skater mode – boards, clothes, shoes and gear

(Activision)

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/6a/44/tony-hawk-remastered_1ayn7jk0i0lo61aakul0ra52ca.jpeg?t=995987652,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



What consoles are Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 available on?

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 remastered will be available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. To play the game on PC, you must access it through the Epic Games platform.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 soundtrack

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will feature a soundtrack that feels familiar to the game’s original players. The game is bringing back some of the songs from the original game as well as introducing some new artists. The Spotify playlist is 2.5 hours in length, so the soundtrack is pretty robust.

You can view the Spotify playlist below.

Some artists featured on the soundtrack include: