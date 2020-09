A toddler has drowned after falling off a pier in coastal Victoria.

Emergency services were called to the pier off The Esplanade in Portarlington about 1pm today following reports a two-year-old girl was missing.

An air ambulance was deployed to the scene. (Nine)

Paramedics at the scene in Portarlington. (Nine)

Ambulance crews in Portarlington. (Nine)

A search took place and the toddler was found in the water.

Police commenced CPR on the girl until paramedics arrived, but she died at the scene.