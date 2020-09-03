Titans sign ex-Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski

The Tennessee Titans have signed kicker Stephen Gostkowski, a former teammate of head coach Mike Vrabel, to a contract. To make space for Gostkowski on the roster, the team released placekicker Greg Joseph.

Up until now, Gostkowski had spent his whole career in New England, helping the Patriots win three Super Bowls since being drafted by the team in the fourth round of the 2006 draft. During his time with the Patriots, Gostkowski established himself as an elite kicker, making four Pro Bowls, being named a First-Team All-Pro twice, and setting an NFL record for most consecutive extra points made (479).

Last October, Gostkowski suffered a hip injury that landed him on injured reserve less than a month into the season. After 14 seasons, the Patriots released Gostkowski, making him a free agent for the first time in his career. There were rumors that the veteran kicker may retire this offseason but Gostkowski insisted that he “felt good” and was “not ready to just hang it up.” Now, he will have an opportunity to continue his career with the team that knocked the Patriots out of last season’s playoffs.

While Gostkowski’s elite days may be behind him, when healthy he has still shown himself to be a valuable kicker. The Titans are in desperate need of stability at the kicker position, as the team finished last in the NFL for field goal percentage and field goals made last season. If Gostkowski is able to remedy their kicking woes, it could help boost a Titans offense that already appears loaded with scoring weapons.