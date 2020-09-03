This Boston museum was just named among 15 ‘unmissable’ Black history museums nationwide

A Boston cultural institution is a nationwide standout when it comes to Black history, according to Fodor’s Travel.

Fodor’s Travel just named the Museum of African American History among its list of “15 unmissable Black history museums across America,” released on Tuesday. It is the largest African American history and culture museum in New England.

“These more localized venues often provide better access to docents and guides (with far smaller crowds) helping you connect with exhibits and displays more personally and gain a better historical foundation as we come together for a balanced future,” the publication wrote.

Here’s what the publication noted about the Museum of African American History:

“This one holds several impressive records. The Museum of African American History is not only the largest African American history and culture museum in New England, but its exhibits are displayed in two restored, neighboring buildings with records of their own: The African Meeting House is the oldest Black church building in the country and the Abiel Smith School is the country’s oldest building built as a Black public school. The focus here is primarily on the lives and experiences of African New Englanders and revolves almost exclusively around the history of the buildings themselves, but there are additional rotating exhibits upstairs.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Museum of African American History capacity is limited to allow for social distancing and visitors must reserve timed tickets online. The museum has a Nantucket location as well.

View Fodor’s complete list of 15 unmissable Black history museums across America.