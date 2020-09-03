These details about Anushka Sharma’s wedding lehenga will blow your mind



Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy in a private ceremony in a private ceremony back in 2017. When pictures from their wedding went viral on the internet, everyone spoke about how lovely the couple looked. Anushka wore a Sabyasachi lehenga for her wedding and soon after, the designer’s demand went up tenfold. Anushka looked stunning in a floral lehenga which was embellished with silver-gold metal thread, pearls, and beads called Renaissance embroidery.

The one thing that blew people’s minds away was the cost of the lehenga. Anushka’s wedding attire cost an astounding Rs 30 lakhs. That’s killing it, alright!