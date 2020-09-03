The ‘under 40’ crowd leading revolutions in health care

Good afternoon, readers.

published its latest 40 Under 40 list of the innovators, leaders, and otherwise commendable visionaries this week. We did something a little different this time around: We expanded our list to various industries. So it’s really something more akin to 200 under 40.

I’d encourage you to read about every single one of those impressive individuals. But given this is a health care newsletter, I’d like to highlight some of the health care leaders.

I was especially struck by my conversation with Prem Tumkosit of the Merck Global Health Innovation Fund—the youngest ever person to get to that position, a son of immigrants, and a self-identified gay man who is now responsible for in the digital health companies of the future.

“Seeing my own immigrant parents with chronic conditions painfully navigating the U.S. health care system and all of its challenges has always stuck with me,” Tumkosit told me, adding that it’s “why I became interested in health care in the first place.”

There are many, many others on the list who deserve your read, from Racquel Bracken of Venrock to Lily Peng of Google Health, who’s developing algorithms that can do things like snuff out diabetes-related conditions by going through standard scans. Our health care list is a spoil of riches.

