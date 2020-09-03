The top storylines of the NBA Conference semi-finals

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Remember that year we were supposed to get the Kobe-LeBron NBA Finals? It was the 2008-09 season. The Cavs were an absolute regular season juggernaut, going 66-16, and swept their way to the Eastern Conference Finals where they were expected to take care of the Dwight Howard-led Orlando Magic. Unfortunately for Cleveland, the Magic, with Howard’s elite rim protection and a bevy of huge wings that could shoot threes (and some really good PEDs that Rashard Lewis and Hedo Turkoglu took), were the Cavs’ kryptonite that year. Despite a historically great series from LeBron, the Magic beat the Cavs in six games behind a scorching hot 40.8 percent three-point shooting effort the entire series. It was the perfect storm of contrasting rosters, strategies and hot shooting.

It’s not much different from some of the problems the Heat can present the Bucks if they get hot from three during this series (in which they lead 2-0). The Heat can throw Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Jae Crowder and Andre Iguodala at Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks gave up the most three point attempts and makes all season. The Heat had the second-best three-point percentage all season and made the sixth-most threes. In their two pre-bubble matchups, the Heat twice defeated the Bucks…I’m not saying the Heat will win the series…but, if they do, it’ll draw parallels to the 2009 Cavs-Magic series.