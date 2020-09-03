‘The Talk’: Why Is Marie Osmond Leaving After Just One Season?

RELATED STORIES

While it remains unclear if Marie Osmond quit The Talk or was pushed out by CBS, there are indications that it was — a least to some degree — a mutual decision.

Shortly after news of her exit broke Wednesday night, Osmond took to Instagram to address her departure, which comes just one year after she succeeded Sara Gilbert as co-host.

“My husband and I just dropped our last two kids off at college, we looked at each other, laughed and remembered we hadn’t been this alone together since 1982,” she exclaimed. “So, at this stage of my life, I’m looking forward to spending more time with him and visiting all the kids/grandkids.”

Osmond also confirmed that she is developing “several projects” with former Talk EP John Redmann, whose own exit from the CBS talk show was announced earlier this summer.

“Marie is a consummate professional, and we thank her for sharing her personal experiences, insight, as well as incredible talents, with our audience,” CBS said in a statement. “We will miss her humor, kindness and good nature, and wish her much success in her future endeavors.”

The Talk is entering its 11th season on CBS. Osmond’s replacement is expected to be named later this fall.