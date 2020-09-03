The ‘Most passing touchdowns in year two’ quiz

The Washington Football Team may still be without a nickname, but at least they now know who their starting quarterback is. On Wednesday, head coach Ron Rivera named second-year QB Dwayne Haskins his Week 1 starter. Alex Smith, who has made a miraculous recovery from injury and recently returned to the practice field, will likely be Washington’s backup. Haskins was drafted by the previous regime, so he’ll need to impress his new coach this season, or risk Rivera exploring other quarterback options in the offseason. If he takes a step forward in 2020, he’ll be on his way toward establishing himself as the franchise quarterback Washington desperately needs. If not, he may find himself in a Mitch Trubisky-like situation entering 2021. No pressure at all here, Dwayne…

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. As of the end of the 2019 season, 44 quarterbacks have thrown for 20 or more touchdowns in their second season in the league. Washington is hoping Haskins becomes number 45. So with that in mind, how many of the 44 can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!