The Batman Halts Filming as Robert Pattinson Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Despite the delay in production, Reeves was able to cobble together a teaser for the DC Comics picture at the virtual DC FanDome event in August. Reeves said that prior to the shutdown they were able to film about “25 percent” of the movie, some of which can be seen in the trailer.

The dark teaser shared a glimpse at all the key players, including Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell and more. But fans will have to wait to see the full result of the cast’s work for awhile, as hinted at with the “?0?1” release date.

Pattinson also made a brief appearance for the event, albeit virtually. In a short speech captured by fans, the Tenet star shared, “As many of you probably already know, we were in the beginning stages of production when COVID hit, so now I’m very anxious to get back to work and continue to form this beloved character. I’ve always been a massive fan.”

Meanwhile, across the pond in the United States, production is slowly resuming with major production companies implementing strict safety requirements.