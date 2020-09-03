The Australian species likely to become extinct by 2040 according to new research

New research has today revealed the 20 Australian snakes and lizards at the greatest risk of extinction.

The CSIRO’s Pacific Conservation Biology journal published the findings which predicted of the 20 species, 11 are likely to disappear by 2040.

This comes from a “huge collaboration effort” between 27 reptile specialists from universities, government agencies, zoos and museums across the country.

Professor John Woinarski from Charles Darwin University and co-author of the study said the 2019-20 bushfires may be to blame.

“At least 23 Australian reptile species were substantially affected by the 2019-20 bushfires, including five considered in this study,” Prof. Woinarski said.

“It is still too early to determine the short- and long-term impacts of the fires for individual species, but it has probably pushed some closer to extinction.”