Teams questioning whether Jadeveon Clowney really wants to play?

Jadeveon Clowney remains a free agent with only a week to go until the start of the regular season, and it does not sound like he is close to signing with a team. In fact, interested teams may be getting frustrated with the star defensive lineman.

During an appearance on ESPN 102.5 The Game Thursday, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports said Clowney has essentially been ghosting teams that want to bring him in for a physical. The Tennessee Titans are one team that would like a closer look, but they have not been able to make contact with Clowney.

“There are a number of teams that have wanted to get him in for a physical,” Robinson said. “It’s been a process of trying to figure out what he wants, where his commitment is at, and figuring out whether or not he understands what the price tag is. … This idea that he’ll take a $15 million offer from the right team has never materialized.”

Clowney has reportedly turned down multiple offers worth over $15 million per year. One of those was from the Cleveland Browns, who Robinson says offered Clowney between $17-18 million per year and his choice of a one-, two- or three-year contract. It was initially believed that Clowney simply didn’t want to play in Cleveland, but apparently now teams are wondering if he even wants to play in 2020.

“As the offseason has worn on, teams have just questioned where is he at? How much does he want to play? … Teams aren’t really excited about just adding a player without the 14 padded practices and with the medical history he has,” Robinson said.

We knew from the start of the offseason that Clowney was willing to be patient, but the situation has seemingly advanced past that stage. There are multiple teams interested, so he has to have a solid idea of what his market is. Perhaps there is more to it than the money.

You can hear Robinson’s full comments below: