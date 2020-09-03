TCL announced new display tech called NXTPAPER, claiming better eye protection on tablets and e-readers, full HD video playback, 25% higher contrast than E Ink (Cherlynn Low/Engadget)

Cherlynn Low / Engadget:

TCL announced new display tech called NXTPAPER, claiming better eye protection on tablets and e-readers, full HD video playback, 25% higher contrast than E Ink  —  TCL has made a name for itself with its affordable TV sets and phones, but the company wants to prove it can also innovate and make new technology.

