TCL announced new display tech called NXTPAPER, claiming better eye protection on tablets and e-readers, full HD video playback, 25% higher contrast than E Ink (Cherlynn Low/Engadget)

Cherlynn Low / Engadget:
TCL announced new display tech called NXTPAPER, claiming better eye protection on tablets and e-readers, full HD video playback, 25% higher contrast than E Ink — TCL has made a name for itself with its affordable TV sets and phones, but the company wants to prove it can also innovate and make new technology.
