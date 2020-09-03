Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist arrives for CBI interrogation

The investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has been surrounded by controversies since the very first day. In latest developments surrounding the case, the late actor’s therapist Susan Walker was snapped at the DRDO guest house, where the CBI team is carrying its investigation.

In her statement with Barkha Dutt, Susan claimed that Sushant was suffering from bipolar disorder that led him to experience depression and hypomania.



She also backed Rhea and said that she did everything to support the late actor.

