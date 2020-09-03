Strategy Analytics: Apple TV holds 2% market share in fragmented streaming devices industry

New data published by Strategy Analytics today offers a closer look at the current state of the streaming devices market. According to the data, Samsung leads the global streaming TV devices market with a 14% share, followed by Sony at 12%. Apple TV falls near the pack at just 2% market share.

The data from Strategy Analytics really highlights just how fragmented the streaming TV devices market is. One would think that companies like Amazon and Roku would have dominant leads, when in fact the TV manufacturers themselves still lead the way.

In total, the report indicates that there are 1.14 billion strained devices in use. Amazon has a 5% share of the market while Roku measures in with 3%. Apple TV holds a 2% slice of the market. In terms of platforms, rather than hardware makers, there is even more fragmentation, which Strategy Analytics attributes to “many older, often proprietary systems” still being in use.

The report explains:

The research, which tracks quarterly deployments of TV and video streaming devices across 27 major countries, finds that Samsung is the leading brand, with 14% of devices in use, followed by Sony (12%), LG (8%), Hisense (5%), TCL (5%) and Amazon (5%). The analysis also shows that the Tizen platform is the leading player in TV streaming, accounting for 11% of deployed devices, followed by WebOS (7%), PlayStation (7%), Roku OS (5%), Fire OS (5%), Android TV (4%) and Xbox (4%). The platform environment is still relatively fragmented since many older, often proprietary systems are still in use.

Here are the full charts representing the Strategy Analytics data:

David Watkins, Director at Strategy Analytics, commented:

Over-the-top TV and video streaming to the TV is a complex and evolving landscape compared to mobile devices, where only two platforms dominate. Content owners and developers need to consider carefully how to target their resources and strategy towards specific brands and platforms, since geographical deployment patterns vary enormously. Frequently updated, tactical tracking of platform deployments is a valuable tool in ensuring that services are reaching their highest potential audience.

Apple TV has never gained mainstream adoption, due in large part to its higher price point than the competition. A new Apple TV and a new Siri remote could be released later this year, bringing improved performance for gaming. It’s unlikely, however, that we’ll see a price drop in conjunction with this year’s update.

