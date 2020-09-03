Steve Nash hired as Brooklyn Nets head coach

Steve Nash has agreed to a four-year deal to become the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets had been searching for their next head coach since parting ways with Kenny Atkinson in February. Team owner Joe Tsai and general manager Sean Marks reportedly had been “aggressive in recruiting Nash” despite the former point guard having no experience as a coach.

During his time in the NBA, Nash was widely considered one of the savviest players in the league, as he was consistently able to lead highest-scoring, efficient offenses. The two-time MVP had apparently resisted coaching until now, but coaching a team as talented as the Nets proved too enticing to resist.

Even before the Nash hiring, the Nets were among the most promising teams in the NBA heading into next season with Kevin Durant set to return to the court after missing this entire season due to a ruptured Achilles tendon. Durant will be teaming up with Kyrie Irving, who is one of the most skilled ball-handlers since Nash. The duo is expected to immediately make Brooklyn a contender in the Eastern Conference.

In a statement released by the team, Nash expressed his excitement about his new position, saying that this was the perfect opportunity for him to begin his coaching career.