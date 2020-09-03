SpeeDx and Nepean Hospital Awarded Federal Funding for Viral Respiratory Biomarker Test

Article content continued

“The MTPConnect BTB funding will be instrumental in advancing our commercialisation process and supporting the tight timelines we are setting in order to bring this important product to market” said Colin Denver, SpeeDx CEO.

Delivered by MTPConnect, the Australian Government’s BTB program is a $22.3 million MRFF initiative that provides up to $1 million in matched funding to nurture the translation of new therapies, technologies and medical devices through to proof of concept to turn innovative medical ideas into reality.

About SpeeDx

Founded in 2009, SpeeDx is an Australian-based private company with subsidiary offices in Austin and London, and distributors across Europe. SpeeDx specializes in molecular diagnostic solutions that go beyond simple detection to offer comprehensive information for improved patient management. Innovative real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) technology has driven market-leading multiplex detection and priming strategies. Product portfolios focus on multiplex diagnostics for sexually transmitted infection (STI), antibiotic resistance markers, and respiratory disease. For more information on SpeeDx please see: https://plexpcr.com

About Nepean and Blue Mountains Local Health District

Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District is well placed to draw on over 100 years of continuously caring for the community, conducting research and delivering innovation. The Nepean Hospital Intensive Care Unit is part of NBMLHD’s 5,700-strong staff. Being on the frontline of health means NBMLHD has a focus on practical solutions that deliver maximum impact to the health and wellbeing of patients and their families.

