Sonu Sood talks about Akshay Kumar’s superpower

Neha Dhupia recently returned with her popular chat show and keeping the present conditions in mind, this season the show takes place over a video call. While Saif Ali Khan featured in the season opener, lockdown hero Sonu Sood was called for the following episode.

During the chat, Neha asked Sonu what power does Akshay Kumar possess according to you. The actor replied saying, “Woh note badi tezi se ginnta hai yaar… jitna bhi woh paise kamata hai…(He counts his cash really fast… whatever he earns).” Well, we all know about Akshay Kumar’s track record at the box-office so this definitely does not come as a surprise.

Sharing a small glimpse from the fun-filled episode on social media, Neha Dhupia wrote: “I am grateful to have a friend who’s been in my life since 15 years! I have seen his heart of gold since years and now people see it too. Please welcome to No Filter Neha Season 5 this week …A man who is a real-life superhero and also a very dear friend.”











Money matters, as they say.