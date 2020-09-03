Sonu Sood has something special in store for the students of the country

Sonu Sood has turned into the nation’s hero during the lockdown as the actor has constantly been at it helping those in need. Sonu, so far, has helped thousands of migrant workers travel back home along with helping out people with donations, providing jobs etc.

Now, it seems that the actor has something special for the students in our country. Sonu has hinted on social media that the announcement will be in the field of education. Sonu took to his social media and shared a post and wrote, “Coming soon”. Take a look at the tweet below.











We can’t wait to see what Sonu Sood has in to store this time. What about you?