Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety 2 and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 on cards?

In 2018, a film that created a storm at the box-office unexpectedly was Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The film starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh got the audiences laughing and made it to the 100 crore club. The film shot Kartik Aaryan to stardom and is one of the most loved films even today. Sunny Singh spoke to Mumbai Mirror and confirmed that a sequel for the film and also Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 is on director Luv Ranjan’s mind.



Sunny Singh who spoke to the daily about his recent work for a commercial and about his future projects, spilled the beans that SKTKS will turn into a franchise, “Luv sir (Luv Ranjan who directed Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety) has something in mind, though the timelines have yet to be decided. But Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety will definitely have a sequel while Pyaar Ka Punchnama will have a part 3.”

This surely sounds interesting and we can’t wait to see another round of bromance from Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh. Sunny Singh says that he and Kartik have remained friends and are constantly in touch with each other. Infact since they stay in the same vicinity, their parents even catch up at times and now the two actors have become family friends.