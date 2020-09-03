Shraddha Kapoor Wishes her Father a Happy Birthday With a Special Post



Shraddha Kapoor has had a good run at the movies so far and has some interesting projects in her kitty too. Shraddha is expected to be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s next. We’re sure the audience is eager to watch this fresh pair on the big screen. Shraddha loves balancing out her personal and professional life with equal ease. She manages to take out time for her family from her busy schedule and her love for her father Shakti Kapoor is known by one and all.

So it was expected that the actress would make him feel special today as it’s his birthday. Shraddha took to social media to post a picture of Shakti Kapoor and captioned it as, “Birthday Baapu! @shaktikapoorHappy birthday to my precious Baapu! Thank you for being my Superhero and the best father in the universe.”





Sweet, isn’t it?