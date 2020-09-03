Seahawks re-sign WR Josh Gordon on one-year deal

Josh Gordon has been re-signed to a one-year deal by the Seattle Seahawks after applying for reinstatement to the NFL in June. The reinstatement process has reportedly gone well, giving the Seahawks the confidence to sign the talented receiver.

Gordon was playing for the Seahawks when he was indefinitely suspended by the NFL due to violating the league’s policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse.

It was the latest setback in Gordon’s tumultuous career. He is widely regarded as one of the most talented pass-catchers in the league, but he has struggled to stay on the field due to his behavior off it. Gordon was named an All-Pro in just his second season in the league but missed most of his third season after being suspended for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. He ended up getting suspended for two seasons and has been trying to get his career back on track since, to mixed results.

While the most recent suspension officially made Gordon a free agent, it was widely believed that the Seahawks would re-sign him if he was good to go. Coach Pete Carroll spoke highly about Gordon last month, saying the team was open to bringing him back under the right circumstances.

“Josh did a really good job with us last year,” Carroll said. “He fit in really well. He was part of this team by the way we opened and embraced his coming to us, but also by the way he adapted. So we are very open to that thought, and we’ll see what happens. I don’t know. I can’t tell you what’s going to happen on that.”