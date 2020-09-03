Saqib Saleem dishes out some health tips and tells us how to do fitness the right way

If there is one hunk on social media who soars the temperatures with almost every post it is undoubtedly Saqib Saleem. The actor has today transformed himself into a beefy-hunk with all his hard work and dedication towards fitness.

Saqib Saleem’s toned body and those perfect abs are a huge motivator for the exercise-oriented. When asked about his fitness regime he mentions that good health is his long-term goal. “I change my workout pattern every few months. Generally, I try a mix of the upper body and lower body workouts. I believe the legs are the strongest part of your body, your base.” He insists that developing camaraderie with one’s trainer is productive. “Your trainer should be your best friend in the gym. He should know you inside out as he needs to design a program that suits you best.”

Saqib Saleem also keeps reading and watches videos on fitness, trying to figure out what works best for him. “I came across an article, which said one needs to shock one’s body for maximum results. That inspired me to go for CrossFit exercises. They benefited me.” He elaborates, “Fitness trainers have different fundas. There’s a whole community that uploads videos online. American fitness instructor Jillian Michaels, who has inspired many with her intense 30-minute workouts is great.”

Speaking of his idols, here’s what he has to say, “To achieve the kind of biceps Hrithik has, you need a different level of dedication. Akshay Kumar is my idol too. He follows his workout regimen religiously beginning at 6 am. He doesn’t keep late nights. Like him, I want to make fitness my lifestyle.”

The actor happily shares some more tips. “Work hard. There is no substitute for that. Secondly invest in good gym wear. Proper clothing gives a psychological high, which aids a good workout. Also do not exercise without guidance. It could be dangerous. A good trainer is a must. Consuming a protein shake is also a must, of course, with a recommendation from your trainer. Avoid heavy meals before a workout. It is essential to give your body rest. Give the gym a miss once a week. And go in for a detox once in a while. Once a week subsist on green tea, soup, salad and fruit.”