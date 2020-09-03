Salman Khan’s deal for the latest season of Bigg Boss is a whopping Rs 450 crores!



Salman Khan gives blockbuster films at the box-office and his effect is the same on small screen too. His hosting-stint on reality show Bigg Boss soars the temperatures and despite all the catfights and the show being high on drama, the TRPs are the highest on the weekends when Salman Khan appears on the show.





This year there has been a lot of talk about his fees for Bigg Boss Season 14 and now according to a leading daily, the actor has striked a deal worth Rs 450 crores. Now that’s a huge amount for his stint on the small screen. Last year apparently the actor had charged Rs 15.5 crores per episode and this year he has upped the price to Rs 20 crores. Speaking further about the deal, a source reveals, “While the three-month stint works out to Rs 480 crore, the makers and he agreed to seal the deal at Rs 450 crore. The amount is inclusive of his fees for promos and virtual press conferences. The producers at Endemol are willing to pay the remuneration as they know Salman is the primary reason for the show’s high TRPs.”

Last year the show was a huge-hit and was extended for few weeks further. This year too if the channel decides to extend the show, the remuneration for the actor shall be discussed again. Now that’s a great deal for Dabangg Khan to make amidst the lockdown.