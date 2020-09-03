Roger Federer becomes world’s highest-paid athlete

Tennis icon Roger Federer, arguably the greatest men’s player in history, is no longer in his physical prime, but he nevertheless has millions of reasons to smile heading into the fall months.

The living legend, who turned 39 years old in August, has been named by Forbes as the world’s highest-paid athlete for the first time. Per Forbes, Federer raked in over $106 million this past year, thanks largely to lucrative endorsement deals, including a 10-year, $300 million agreement with Japanese clothing retailer Uniqlo.

Federer hasn’t taken the court for a competitive match since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and isn’t playing at the US Open in New York as he continues to rehabilitate from a knee operation.