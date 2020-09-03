Richmond players Sydney Stack and Callum Coleman-Jones involved in fight outside Gold Coast strip club

The AFL bubble is again in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, with two Richmond players caught fighting outside a Gold Coast strip club.

Sydney Stack and Callum Coleman-Jones were involved in a scuffle after being thrown out of Hollywood Showgirls on Orchid Ave.

The AFL is looking into the incident.

“The AFL is aware of the matter and is currently investigating,” a spokesperson said.

Richmond has also acknowledged the incident.

“Richmond has become aware of a breach of AFL COVID-19 protocol by two of its players, in the early hours of Friday morning,” the club said.

“The club immediately reported the breach of protocols to the AFL, and is working with the league to investigate the matter.

“The players have been based inside the club’s player hub on the Gold Coast having already undertaken a 14-day quarantine in July.

“They are not part of the current quarantine hub where AFL officials, players and family members are undertaking the required 14-day quarantine period.”

Callum Coleman-Jones and Sydney Stack have been involved in an altercation outside a Gold Coast strip club. (Farifax/Getty)

According to Queensland police, the incident happened in the early hours of this morning.

“Police arrested two men following a disturbance in Surfers Paradise early this morning,” a statement said.

“Around 3.30am, officers responded to reports of two men, aged 20 and 21, involved in a physical altercation on Orchid Avenue.

“Both men sustained facial injuries as a result of the incident.

“The men were both issued with a Police Banning Notice, excluding them from Gold Coast Safe Night Precincts and a Penalty Infringement Notice (PIN) for Public Nuisance (Violent Behaviour). Further investigations are continuing into the matter.”

The incident will be highly embarrassing to the AFL, given the outcry over the quarantine hub, with Nine News revealing yesterday families were relaxing by the pool and interacting with each other, at a time when the Queensland border remains closed.

The news comes in the same week that Brisbane was announced as the host of this year’s grand final.

In July, Richmond was fined $45,000 after the wife of captain Trent Cotchin breached protocols by entering a beauty salon.

Last month Sydney Swans player Elijah Taylor was suspended for the rest of the season after his girlfriend broke COVID-19 protocols in Perth by sneaking into his hotel room.

The club was also fined $50,000 for the incident, with $25,000 suspended and $25,000 included in their 2021 soft cap.