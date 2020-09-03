RHOP’s Wendy Osefo on That Incident With T’Challa the Bird and Where They Stand Now

As for her fight with Ashley last week over Ashley bringing her newborn son Dean on the girls’ trip, Wendy says she wish she knew that she could have brought her newborn daughter (and baby No. 3) Kamrynn on the trip as well.

“My delivery could have definitely been better, but I still believe that my points are still valid, right? Like, we’re both new moms,” Wendy explains. “I never said I was a first-time mom, that was never the argument. The statement was I’m a new mom, and that’s true. You are a new mom no matter how many times you have children, just like if I buy a car and it’s my second car, it’s still a new car, correct? So I’m a new mom, our kids are two weeks apart and I am just asking for the same courtesy. If one mom is allowed to bring her child, then the other mom should be allowed to bring her child as well, or at least extended the invitation and let the moms decide what they want to do.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past seasons of RHOP on Peacock starting Sept. 20!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)