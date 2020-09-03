Report: Talks between Ertz, Eagles break down over reduced offer

It’s unclear why the Eagles would reduce their offer, but it could have something to do with the uncertainty surrounding the NFL amid the coronavirus pandemic. Still, Ertz is almost certainly looking for something close to what Kittle got from the San Francisco 49ers and Kelce got from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ertz is under contract for two more seasons with the Eagles. He’s set to make $6.6 million in 2020, and he has outperformed the five-year, $42.5 million deal he signed back in 2016. The 29-year-old only has one season with 1,000-plus yards receiving, but he has averaged well over 800 yards every year since 2015.

Ertz would have a tough time arguing that he should make as much as Kittle or Kelce, but he deserves more than Hooper. The Eagles know they have him under contract for two more seasons, so they’re probably content slow-playing the situation. Of course, that could always result in a holdout or an unhappy star.