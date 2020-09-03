redmi note 9: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 with 48MP camera and 5,020mAh battery to go on sale today via Amazon – Mobiles News

Xiaomi has announced yet another flash sale of the Redmi Note 9. The smartphone will be up for purchase at 12pm today on e-commerce siteAmazon and the company’s official Mi.com. Those interested can head to either of the platforms to grab a unit for themselves. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.53-inch full HD+ Dot notch display and runs on MediaTek processor.

Redmi Note 9: Price

Redmi Note 9 has three variants. The base model packs 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It is priced at Rs 11,999. Similarly, there is another variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage that can be purchased at Rs 13,499. The handset’s top-end variant is equipped with 6GB RAM and is priced at Rs 14,999.



There are three colour options of Redmi Note 9 that buyers can choose from- Pebble Grey, Arctic White and Aqua Green.





Redmi Note 9: Specs

Redmi Note 9 houses a 5,020mAh battery with 22.5watt fast charger. The phone supports wired reverse charging. The handset comes with a 6.53-inch full HD+ Dot notch display with 2340×1080 pixel resolution. The smartphone’s display comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor, the handset runs on MIUI 11 out-of-the box. Xiaomi has announced MIUI 12 update for Redmi Note 9. As mentioned above, the device packs up to 6GB of RAM and has an internal storage capacity of 128GB. It comes with a microSD card slot to expand the storage capacity.

On the camera front, the device has a 48MP wide-angle lens, an 8MP Ultra-wide angle lens with 118 degree field-of-view, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it offers a 13MP in-display camera at the front.

