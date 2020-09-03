Rebecca Adlington announces she is pregnant with her second child

Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington is expecting her second child.

The athlete, 31, revealed the news on Instagram on Thursday, posting a sweet snap of herself and her boyfriend Andrew Parsons holding up an ultrasound.

Revealing she is 14 weeks pregnant, Rebecca appeared to suggest she conceived during the COVID-19 lockdown – while she was living with Andrew, her ex-husband Harry Needs, and their five-year-old daughter Summer.

Big news: Rebecca Adlington announced she is pregnant with her second child on Thursday, in a sweet snap shared to Instagram with her daughter Summer, 5, and her boyfriend Andrew Parsons

Summer joined her mother and Andrew in the photo, taken outside.

Rebecca looked glowing in a floral summer dress, cradling her bump.

She captioned the snap: ‘Andy and I are excited to announce that we’re expecting. Summer can’t wait, she asks everyday to check my belly to see if it’s growing.

‘Going to be a long wait until the end of Feb!’

She also added an adorable snap of Summer, holding the sonogram, wearing a ‘Promoted To Big Sister’ top.