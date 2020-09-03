Rebecca Adlington announces she is pregnant with her second child after spending lockdown living with BOTH her boyfriend Andrew Parsons and her ex-husband Harry Needs
Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington is expecting her second child.
The athlete, 31, revealed the news on Instagram on Thursday, posting a sweet snap of herself and her boyfriend Andrew Parsons holding up an ultrasound.
Revealing she is 14 weeks pregnant, Rebecca appeared to suggest she conceived during the COVID-19 lockdown – while she was living with Andrew, her ex-husband Harry Needs, and their five-year-old daughter Summer.
Summer joined her mother and Andrew in the photo, taken outside.
Rebecca looked glowing in a floral summer dress, cradling her bump.
She captioned the snap: ‘Andy and I are excited to announce that we’re expecting. Summer can’t wait, she asks everyday to check my belly to see if it’s growing.
‘Going to be a long wait until the end of Feb!’
She also added an adorable snap of Summer, holding the sonogram, wearing a ‘Promoted To Big Sister’ top.
