Qualcomm announces Adaptive Noise Cancellation for true wireless earbuds, which automatically adjusts sound in real time based on how they fit users' ears (Chris Welch/The Verge)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
4


Chris Welch / The Verge:

Qualcomm announces Adaptive Noise Cancellation for true wireless earbuds, which automatically adjusts sound in real time based on how they fit users’ ears  —  They’ll automatically adjust the sound based on how they fit you,nbsp; —  Qualcomm is today announcing Adaptive Noise Cancellation …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR