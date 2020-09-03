Priyanka Chopra shares a super adorable fan video

Recently, Priyanka Chopra took to social media and shared an adorable video of a 9-year-old fan who decided to become like Priyanka Chopra herself. In the video, we see the little girl reciting lines from Priyanka Chopra’s past speeches.

Priyanka reposted the video along with a caption that read, “There are moments that make you want to hit pause and finding this video was one of them. To hear this little girl so assertively recite excerpts from old speeches of mine was really cool and humbling. Shivani, thank you for sharing! (1/2)”

She added,” Lots of love to you and your beautiful little girl…I have no doubt her future is bright. I look forward to meeting her someday. (2/2)”.

Check out the post below.



— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 2, 2020

Now that is indeed a lovely gesture from Priyanka Chopra.