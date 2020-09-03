Police find bodies of five children in a house in German town
German police have found the bodies of five children in a building in the town of Soligen, local media said today.
The bodies were found in a residential home in the town in North Rhine-Westphalia in western Germany.
Authorities in nearby Wuppertal are investigating the children’s deaths, according to German press agency DPA.
More to follow.
German police have found the bodies of five children in a building in the town of Soligen, local media said today (file photo)
Advertisement