PM’s Question promise to reopen by Christmas

“It’s very important for businesses and their employees to commit to ensure their doors are open and Australians get back in jobs,” he said.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during Question in the House of Representatives at Parliament House. (Photo by David Gray/Getty Images) (Getty)

“Australia was not meant to be closed, Australia was meant to be open.

“We need to come together and ensure that we are clear with Australians that we will seek to make Australia whole again by Christmas this year.

“That Australians come together the way they always would at Christmas, so they can spend their important with family.”

The prime minister said his government will fight to keep the coronavirus at bay despite the difficulties already presented by 2020.

Australia’s economy has recorded the biggest drop on record as the nation sunk back into recession. (PR IMAGE)

“We have first sought to suppress the virus and, in seven out of eight territories in this country, Australians have come together to be able to achieve that,” Mr Morrison said.

“In Victoria, they are turning the corner… and we welcome that.

“We will continue to suppress the virus and build the capability to live with that virus.

“We will also continue to provide the support Australians need to get through this most difficult of times.”

Australia’s health authorities today confirmed 127 new COVID-19 cases were identified in the past hours, bringing the national total above 26,000 since the pandemic began.

Another 15 deaths also means 678 people have so far lost their lives in Australia to the pandemic.

Mr Morrison used his speech in parliament this afternoon to offer Australians hope as 2020 slowly comes to a close.

“2021 is going to be a better year and it is going to be a year in which we need to ensure we work together to make sure Australia is that great nation again we were made to be,” he said.

Border closures are expected to be on the agenda when National Cabinet meets tomorrow.

