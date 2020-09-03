Pitso Mosimane: ‘I don’t trust the last matches’

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is happy with the progress his side has made this season.

He says that his Brazilian charges should not be ungrateful after winning the Telkom Knockout while also making the Nedbank Cup final.

Mosimane adds that Saturday’s final round of Absa Premiership matches cannot be trusted but believes anything can happen.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was

reluctant to feel optimistic ahead of Saturday’s final round of 2019/20 Absa

Premiership games.

The Brazilians are level on points with log

leaders Kaizer Chiefs [56 points] with only goal difference separating the two sides [Chiefs

have +21 difference with Sundowns on +18].

At one stage of the season, Chiefs held a

13-point lead over Sundowns due to their

involvement in the CAF Champions League.

Mosimane believes that his side has always given their best in all the competitions. Sundowns already have one piece of silverware,

the Telkom Knockout, after clinching a 2-1 victory against Maritzburg United in December.

The Brazilians are also in the running for the Nedbank Cup next weekend against Bloemfontein Celtic.

“We have given them competition all these

years. The last we won the league‚ we gave them competition. We won it in

the end, and it was never easy,” Mosimane said.

“Last year we won the last match to

win the league and we will give Kaizer Chiefs a good run. We closed a 13-point

gap and that’s what I am proud of.

“We had games in hand whilst we were in

camp in Morocco and playing Al Ahly. We are competing with a team that didn’t

even play top eight‚ a well-rested team that was playing every weekend (Sunday

to Sunday). From where we are‚ to fight for the Telkom Knockout‚ the Nedbank

Cup and to fight for the league you can’t be that ungrateful.

“With the injuries and heavy programme‚ we

have done very well. Inside the bubble‚ it’s us and Wits who can talk about

heavy legs and we have injuries to key players like Mosa Lebusa‚ Andile Jali

and Denis Onyango. But we are not complaining, and we will never give them the

title on a platter. We will go for it.”

Sundowns take on relegation threatened

Black Leopards while Amakhosi face-off against Baroka FC. All the matches will kick-off at 15:30.

From his experience in vying for league

titles, Mosimane is not relying on the teams to do them any favours.

“In football you can never say never.

Last year when we played Free State Stars‚ I never saw them getting dropped but

they were dropped,” said the former Bafana Bafana coach.

“You know what happened to our last match

when we were fighting for the league with Pirates‚ Polokwane City were 4-0 down

after 20 minutes. We know these things in football, and we have to do it for

ourselves and never ask for a favour.

“I don’t trust the last matches‚ I have

enough experience. Even if we have already decided the title‚ I put the full

line-up.

“I was a little bit disappointed with

Polokwane City to be honest with the line-up they put against Pirates last year

and that’s my opinion.”