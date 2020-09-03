Peter Vlandys cheeky grand final crack at AFL coming to Queensland

ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys has had another light-hearted crack at the AFL’s attempted land grab, poking fun at Gillon McLachlan’s latest press conference held in front of a golf course.

Addressing the press today to announce the permanent appointment of Andrew Abdo as NRL CEO, V’landys kicked off the press conference with a cheeky joke at the AFL’s expense.

“Good morning everyone,” V’landys began with a straight face.

“We’d just wish to announce today that the NRL grand final will be held in Cairns.

“We tried to find a golf course to do it in, but unfortunately they were all occupied.”

V’landys then cracked a wry smile as journalists in the room chuckled and clarified: “No that’s not what we’re here for. I’m only kidding.”

Peter V’landys cracks a wry smile (NRL)

The press conference prank comes after the AFL announced yesterday that the 2020 grand final would take place at the Gabba in Brisbane, a day prior to the NRL grand final. McLachlan and hundreds of the AFL’s top brass relocated to Queensland golf resorts with their families in readiness.

AFL officials have high hopes of stealing some market share from the NRL in a developing market for the AFL, as a by-product of holding the grand final outside of Victoria for the very first time on October 24.

Despite all Queensland NRL teams – the Broncos, Titans and Cowboys – being on track to miss finals footy this year, while the Brisbane Lions are considered major AFL flag contenders, V’landys said he had no genuine concern of NRL fans up north being lost to Aussie Rules.

“I’ve never seen a vegetarian eat meat,” he told reporters on Thursday.

McLachlan responds to V’landys barb

“They can huff, they can puff but they won’t blow our house down. It’s solid brick.

“These rugby league people will stay solid. I’m a rugby league person through and through. They can throw AFL, whatever sport they want [at us], but I’ll always be a rugby league person and I think I replicate the majority of people in Queensland.

“[AFL will] be a bit of entertainment in the short term but in the long-term they’ll come back, especially when Brisbane does a bit better and hopefully that will come sooner rather than later, and maybe a second Brisbane team may also activate that thirst up in Queensland.”

Abdo later confirmed at the press conference that the NRL is “absolutely committed” to playing this year’s grand final in NSW.

“We’ve got to try and be as tactical as possible. Closer to finals and closer to the grand final we’ll know more about what’s happening with infection rates,” Abdo said.

“We’ll work with NSW government and we’ll try to get as many of our fans to attend live as possible, but we’ll do so very respectfully and in partnership with NSW and particularly health authorities.”