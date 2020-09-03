Patriots intend to release WR Mohamed Sanu

Last October, the Atlanta Falcons traded the veteran wideout to New England for a second-round draft pick at a time when quarterback Tom Brady, then with the Patriots, was lacking weapons. Sanu caught 26 of 47 targets for 207 receiving yards with one touchdown in eight regular-season appearances following the trade.

He reeled-in one of five passes for 11 yards in New England’s postseason loss to the Tennessee Titans.

As ESPN’s Mike Reiss wrote, Sanu, 31, became expendable because he was scheduled to earn $6.5 million while existing below Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry on the depth chart and among the receiving options for quarterback Cam Newton.