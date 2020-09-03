Ontario Post-Secondary Esports league to begin regular season in October

The Ontario Post-Secondary Esports (OPSE) league is gearing up for its regular season, as it aims to take collegiate esports in the province to the next level.
OPSE is a volunteer and student-operated organization focused on integrating collegiate eSports into the traditional post-secondary institution athletics systems, according to its website.
Eighteen colleges and universities around the province are taking part, including the University of Waterloo, Carleton, University of Windsor and Conestoga College.
“From competition to career development, OPSE creates opportunities for students to discover their potential, show off their skills, and represent their school at the highest level of collegiate eSports,” OPSE notes on its website.
The schools will be playing League of Legends, Hearthstone, Overwatch and Rocket League. OPSE is currently in its pre-season where schools are building their rosters, practicing as a team and preparing for the regular season.
The regular season starts in October and the schools will be competing against each other once a week online. OPSE notes that it will highlight individual talent and team play.
Lastly, the playoffs will start in March, and the schools will be competing for $24,000 in scholarships and the title of OPSE champion.
Image credit: Ontario Post-Secondary eSports
Source: Ontario Post-Secondary eSports