OG Anunoby made a monster shot for the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night to help his team avoid a major hole in the playoffs.

Anunoby sunk a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift Toronto to a 104-103 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals game in Orlando. Kyle Lowry threw a pass over the arms of giant Tacko Fall, and Anunoby was able to get off the shot in under 0.5 seconds.