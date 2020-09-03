NRL news, Kotoni Staggs State of Origin Blues selection says Paul Vautin

Rugby league great Paul Vautin has told NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler that if Broncos star Kotoni Staggs is not picked for State of Origin that “there will be big questions asked.”

As he has been so many times this season, Staggs was again the standout for Brisbane scoring a try and consistently threatening down the right edge in their 25-12 loss to ladder-leaders Penrith on Thursday night.

Staggs has been one of the side’s few shining lights in what has been the darkest season in the esteemed franchise’s history, regularly playing beyond his years and refusing to let the off-field dramas around the club affect him on the field.

In what has fast become a breakout year for the 21-year-old, Vautin put it to Fittler live on-air that Staggs’ position in the Blues’ squad come season’s end was not up for debate.

“Kotoni Staggs, he’s a really really exciting player and you must be salivating, Brad,” Vautin told Maccas Golden Point.

“I mean if he’s not in your team at the end of the year for NSW there will be a big question to be asked because every time he gets the ball, I love the way he just grits the teeth and charges.

“And he’s got the skill, got the step, got the strength, he’s got everything – he kicks goals.

“He’s a really, really good player.”

Staggs sends Mansour flying

Staggs recently spoke out publicly, urging the senior players within the Broncos players group to stand up and show leadership amid the clubs woes – a stance that has since earned him praise from corners of the game.

“There’s some boys there in leadership that are not really doing their job and I think there’s a lot of young boys in there that are getting away with a bit,” he said on NITV’s Over the Black Dot program.

“We’ve got some good leaders at the moment, myself included, I’m trying to be the best leader at the club for the young boys.

“I’m young myself but I’ve got a voice and I’m trying to use it.”